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Jemimah Rodrigues reflects on Hundred experience, races to regain fitness for Asia Cup

Jemimah Rodrigues reflects on Hundred experience, races to regain fitness for Asia Cup. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Aug 10, 2026, 05:07 PM IST

Published On Aug 10, 2026, 05:07 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 10, 2026, 05:07 PM IST

Jemimah sets sights on Champions Trophy glory

Jemimah sets sights on Champions Trophy glory

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has expressed her excitement for the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy, scheduled to be played in early 2027, adding that from a mindset perspective, the thought of always making the team win will remain the same.

The inaugural 2027 ICC Women’s Champions Trophy will take place in Sri Lanka from February 14 to 28, 2027. “We’ve tasted success once, and we know what it feels like to be at the top. The more you taste it, the more you want to be there. So, I think our team is working towards that, and yes, the Champions Trophy is going to be very special.

Jemimah excited for first-ever Women’s Champions Trophy

“It’s happening for the first time ever in women’s cricket, and I’ll be a part of it for the first time as well, so it’ll be pretty special, and I’m really looking forward to it. I think mindset-wise, nothing changes. At the end of the day, it’s about the team and how to make the team win, and that always stays,” said Jemimah on JioHotstar.

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Ahead of the Champions Trophy early next year, India will head to South Africa for a competitive multi-format bilateral series in December this year, a contest Jemimah expects to be extremely competitive.

“It’s going to be a really exciting series for sure. Both teams have been doing really well. We’ve had a lot of rivalry lately and played a lot of matches against South Africa. I think it’s going to be great, with two of the top teams in the world facing each other in South Africa. It’s going to be a great challenge, and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Jemimah reflects on challenging yet rewarding Hundred campaign

Jemimah’s stint in The Hundred 2026 was cut short due to a hamstring injury, though she played an important role in helping Southern Brave qualify for the playoffs, with two Player of the Match performances. With Jemimah in race against time to gain fitness for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup, she reflected on her productive time in the 100-ball competition.

“This year was really challenging. It was about adapting to different pitches and different conditions. Compared to all the previous years, I think the pitches this year were quite tricky, slightly on the slower side. So, adapting to that and changing your game accordingly was key, because we haven’t seen too many big scores this year.

“I think most of the games had scores around 120-130. But I think it was a great challenge. Even though it’s a 100-ball game, you still have to adapt to the conditions and figure out what a good, challenging score is.

“Even while chasing down a target, you’ve got to be really calculative about taking your risks. So, I think that has been my biggest learning, and yeah, it was great to get that experience,” she concluded

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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