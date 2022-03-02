Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma – who is popularly known as ‘Virushka’ – are arguably the hottest couple in the country. While Virushka continues to give couple goals, it is a dream for most cricket lovers to meet them in person. India women cricketer Jemimah Rodriguez recalled her meeting with the power couple recently while speaking on ‘The Ranveer Show’.

She recalled having met them in New Zealand along with Smriti Mandhana. During the show, Jemimah said the meeting was supposed to be for a few minutes but it lasted for four hours.

“We had asked him for just a few minutes but we ended up speaking for four hours. We spoke half an hour about batting but after that it was just normal things,” she said during the show.

She also spoke of the advice Kohli gave her on how to deal with pressure. Jemimah revealed that Kohli asked her not to focus on outside noise and lay extra emphasis on expectations.

“I asked him about how to handle expectations. I told him ‘You are Virat Kohli. If you’ve scored a fifty, it’s like you have underperformed for people. So how do you handle that expectation?’ He said ‘for me every time I am out there on the field, I just look at the scoreboard and just focus on it. Do that and don’t focus on crowd and what I can do to help India win. If I stop giving these expectations importance, and just look at the process, the results will automatically follow’,” she added further.