JER vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match, ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff ODI, Match 3: Jersey vs Canada, ICC CWC Qualifiers At Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, Jersey, March 27, 1 PM IST.