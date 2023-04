JER vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, ODI, Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for CWC Qualifiers Playoff, At Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, 1:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Jersey vs United Arab Emirates will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 5, Wednesday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

JER vs UAE My Dream11 Team

Keeper Vritiya Aravind

Batsmen Waseem Muhammad (vc), Josh Lawrenson, Asif Khan, Nick Greenwood

All-rounders Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan (c), Julius Sumerauer, Harrison Carlyson, Aryan Lakra

Bowlers Zahoor Khan

JER vs UAE Probable XI

Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford(wk), Charles Perchard , Elliot Miles

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem , Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind(wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan