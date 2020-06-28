In the wake of the Jeyaraj-Fenix custodial death in Tamil Nadu that led to an outrage in Tamil Nadu, cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan have reacted to the issue and have spoken out for justice for the bereaved family. Tamil Nadu shopkeeper Jeyaraj (63) and his son Fenix (31) who were allegedly killed in police custody in Thoothukudi. district of the state.

Taking to Twitter on Friday night, Ashwin wrote, “Every single life matters. We should make sure that this act of brutality is meted out with justice, and I am not sure justice will be any solace for the family of #JeyarajandFenix and my thoughts are with them.”

Every single life matters. We should make sure that this act of brutality is meted out with justice, and I am not sure justice will be any solace for the family of #JeyarajandFenix and my thoughts are with them. Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 26, 2020

The cricketer from Chennai also added, “Hopefully we will value lives more than just Hastags, and sincerely hope this is last one of those hashtags we may ever have to use. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix.”

India opener Shikhar Dhawan also expressed his thoughts on the burning issue on Twitter. He wrote, “Horrified to hear about the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in Tamil Nadu. We must raise our voice and make sure justice is given to the family. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix”

Horrified to hear about the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in Tamil Nadu. We must raise our voice and make sure justice is given to the family. 🙏 #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 26, 2020

Badminton ace Jwala Gutta also reacted to by sharing an article.

After the grave incident took place, thousands of protestors took to the streets in protest. Hashtag #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix also trended on Twitter after the incident took plce.