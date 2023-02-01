Jhulan Goswami Set To Mentor Of Mumbai Franchise In Women's Premier League
Indiawin Sports, backed by Reliance Industries, is the second-highest bidder in the women's IPL franchise acquisition at INR 912.99 crore. They will own the Mumbai-based franchise.
New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami is all set to be appointed as the team's coach for the Mumbai franchise in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL), as per reports. However, neither Jhulan nor Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd. have made an official announcement.
Indiawin Sports, backed by Reliance Industries, was the second-highest bidder in the Women's Premier League auction as they paid INR 912.99 crore for the acquisition of the Mumbai franchise.
Jhulan, one of the veterans of Indian cricket, had an astonishing career while playing for the Indian team. She picked up 56 wickets in 68 T20I matches. She is also the highest wicket-taker in ODIs, having taken 255 wickets in 204 matches. Jhulan Goswami's cricketing experience of two decades could be instrumental is shaping the Mumbai's approach in the inaugural edition of the WPL. So far, only the Gujarat Lions have officially signed Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj as a mentor.
???? ????????? ??? ?????????? ??????? ??? ?????'? ??????? ??????.The combined bid valuation is INR 4669.99 Cr A look at the Five franchises with ownership rights for #WPL pic.twitter.com/ryF7W1BvHH BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2023
Today marks a historic day for Women's cricket as the Women's Indian Premier League (WPL) becomes a reality. The @BCCI , @JayShah , & all those involved should be commended for their efforts in creating this platform for women's cricket to flourish. #WIPL #WPL23Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 25, 2023
While an official update is pending, it is learnt that the WPL auction will either take place on February 11 in Delhi or February 13 in Mumbai.
