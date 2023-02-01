Breaking News

    Jhulan Goswami Set To Mentor Of Mumbai Franchise In Women's Premier League

    Jhulan Goswami Set To Mentor Of Mumbai Franchise In Women's Premier League

    Indiawin Sports, backed by Reliance Industries, is the second-highest bidder in the women's IPL franchise acquisition at INR 912.99 crore. They will own the Mumbai-based franchise.

    Updated: February 1, 2023 3:39 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami is all set to be appointed as the team's coach for the Mumbai franchise in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL), as per reports. However, neither Jhulan nor Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd. have made an official announcement.

    Indiawin Sports, backed by Reliance Industries, was the second-highest bidder in the Women's Premier League auction as they paid INR 912.99 crore for the acquisition of the Mumbai franchise.

    Jhulan, one of the veterans of Indian cricket, had an astonishing career while playing for the Indian team. She picked up 56 wickets in 68 T20I matches. She is also the highest wicket-taker in ODIs, having taken 255 wickets in 204 matches.

    Jhulan Goswami's cricketing experience of two decades could be instrumental is shaping the Mumbai's approach in the inaugural edition of the WPL. So far, only the Gujarat Lions have officially signed Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj as a mentor.

    While an official update is pending, it is learnt that the WPL auction will either take place on February 11 in Delhi or February 13 in Mumbai.

    Also Read

    More News ›

    Also Read More News ›

    TOPICS

    COMMENTS

    LIVE SCOREBOARD

    LATEST NEWS

    India vs Australia 1st Test Nagpur: How To Book Online Ticke...

    IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of 1st Test Against Austr...

    Ranji Trophy: Bravery To Another Level, Says Dinesh Karthik ...

    Watch | 'Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan Would Be Most Expensiv...

    New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction...

    Advertisement