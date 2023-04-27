JIB vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of JIB vs FT, Jinnah Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Jinnah Brescia vs Fresh Tropical will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 27, Thursday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

JIB vs FT My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Irfan Shaikh.

Batters: Asad Tanveer, Usman Javaid, Shahbaz Masood.

All-rounders: Waseem Ahmad, Asim Ali, Zain Naqvi.

Bowlers: Zahid Cheema, Ghulam Farid, Bilal Hamid, Sukhwinder Singh.

JIB vs FT Probable XI

Jinnah Brescia (JIB): Shahbaz Masood, Asad Tanveer, Mirza Umair (wk), Waseem Ahmad, Shahzad Muhammad, Muhammad Rizwan, Ghulam Farid, Hasan Ali, Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Mirza Farhan, Sukhwinder Singh.

Fresh Tropical (FT): Zain Naqvi, Usman Javaid, Asim Ali, Hassan Jamil, Sikandar Abbas, Javed Mahash, Bilal Hamid, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Shaikh (wk), Zahid Cheema (c), Naqash Raza.