Advertisement

JIB vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST

JIB vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of JIB vs FT, Jinnah Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 27, 2023 12:29 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

My Dream11 Team JIB vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of JIB vs FT, Jinnah Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Jinnah Brescia vs Fresh Tropical will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 27, Thursday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

 

JIB vs FT My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Irfan Shaikh.

Batters: Asad Tanveer, Usman Javaid, Shahbaz Masood.

All-rounders: Waseem Ahmad, Asim Ali, Zain Naqvi.

Bowlers: Zahid Cheema, Ghulam Farid, Bilal Hamid, Sukhwinder Singh.

 

JIB vs FT Probable XI

Jinnah Brescia (JIB): Shahbaz Masood, Asad Tanveer, Mirza Umair (wk), Waseem Ahmad, Shahzad Muhammad, Muhammad Rizwan, Ghulam Farid, Hasan Ali, Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Mirza Farhan, Sukhwinder Singh.

Fresh Tropical (FT): Zain Naqvi, Usman Javaid, Asim Ali, Hassan Jamil, Sikandar Abbas, Javed Mahash, Bilal Hamid, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Shaikh (wk), Zahid Cheema (c), Naqash Raza.

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
JIB vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST
JIB vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST
FT vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST
BRE vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 9:00 PM IST
BCC vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 7:00 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

JIB vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST

JIB vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 16: Captai...

Live Score-Hong Kong vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score and Updates: HK vs KUW Live Cricket Score, 20 match Live cricket score at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Live Score-Hong Kong vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score and Update...

Live Score-Nepal vs Qatar Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs QAT Live Cricket Score, 19 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Nepal vs Qatar Live Cricket Score and Updates: NE...

I Have Worked More On My accuracy: KKR's Varun Chakravarthy

I Have Worked More On My accuracy: KKR's Varun Chakravarthy...

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for New Zealand Tour of Pakistan, At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 4:00 PM IST

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Ca...

Advertisement