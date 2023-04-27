JIB vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST
Best players list of JIB vs JAB, Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Janjua Brescia Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Janjua Brescia Cricket Club will take place at 04:30 PM IST.
Start Time: April 27, Thursday, 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
JIB vs JAB My Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Hassan Ahmad
Batters: Asad Tanveer, Imran Muhammad and Rizwan Tanweer
All-Rounders: Waseem Ahmad and Zain Naqvi
Bowlers: Bilal Hamid, Ghulam Farid, Rukhsar Ahmed, Sikandar Abbas and Zahid Cheema
JIB vs JAB Probable XI
Jinnah Brescia: Shahbaz Masood, Asad Tanveer, Mirza Umair (wk), Waseem Ahmad, Shahzad Muhammad, Muhammad Rizwan, Ghulam Farid, Hasan Ali, Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Mirza Farhan, Sukhwinder Singh.
Janjua Brescia: Adnan Ali, Farhad Ali, Naeem Ahmad(wk), Waseem Ahmad, Haseeb Abdul, Raheem Qureshi, Usama Munir, Muhammad Afzal, Zahid Ali(c), Jaspinder Singh, Yousuf Maqsood
