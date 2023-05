JIB vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 47: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST

Best players list of JIB vs MU, Jinnah Brescia Dream11 Team Player List, Milan United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team JIB vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of JIB vs MU, Jinnah Brescia Dream11 Team Player List, Milan United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Jinnah Brescia vs Milan United will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Start Time: May 3, Wednesday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

JIB vs MU My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: T Nimesh

Batters: A Tanveer, S Nawaz, S Kumara(c),

All Rounders: R Silva(vc), T Heshan, W Ahmad

Bowlers: R Ahmad, A Ranasinghe, G Farid, G Silva

JIB vs MU Probable XI

Jinnah Brescia : Asad Tanveer, Muhammad Mohy Rizwan, Mirza Umair(wk), Shahbaz Masood, Waseem Ahmad, Sharukh Nawaz, R Tanweer, Ghulam Farid, Rukhsar Ahmed(C), Sukhwinder Singh-I, Jaspinder Singh

Milan United: Trishan Nimesh(wk), I Jayakody(C), S Dinuka, Stephen Jayasekara, Suresh Silva, A Ranasinghe, Fahad Muhammad, Sanjeewa Kumara, Roshan Silva, Gayan Silva, Sasidu Divyanja