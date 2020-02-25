A day after US President Donald Trump mispronounced former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar‘s name on Monday during his speech at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter and said why to blame someone when they have never heard about the cricketer.

“Why hate someone for the pronunciation of names they’ve never heard before when there are so, so, so many better reasons to hate them?” Neesham tweeted on Tuesday without taking the name of Trump or Tendulkar.

During his speech, Trump hailed India for its diversity and culture apart from mentioning names of Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

“This is the country, where your people cheer on some of the world’s greatest cricket players such from Soochin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli,” he said.

Why hate someone for the pronunciation of names they’ve never heard before when there are so, so, so many better reasons to hate them? Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 25, 2020

While Trump’s pronunciation created a buzz on social platforms, the International Cricket Council (ICC) too took a sly dig at the US President.

On their official Twitter handle, ICC posted a video “changing” Sachin’s name to “Soochin Tendulkar” on their website, captioning the tongue-in-cheek post “Sach- Such- Satch- Sutch- Sooch- Anyone know?”

In the 15-second video clip, ICC is seen changing Tendulkar’s name in the personal information section to Soo-chin and then saving the changes.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen also looked unimpressed with Trump’s gaffe as he tagged English broadcaster Piers Morgan to post his message on Twitter.

FFS, @piersmorgan, pls ask your mate to do some research in pronouncing legends names?! https://t.co/eUGuCNReaM Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 24, 2020

“FFS, Piers Morgan, please ask your mate to do some research in pronouncing legends names (sic.)” Pietersen tweeted.