JKP vs HSG Dream11 Team, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Top Picks, Full Squad Jonkoping CA vs Hisingen CC Match 8 July 14, 7:30 PM IST

JKP vs HSG Dream11 Tips: On the first day of the league, Almhult CC lost all their three matches while Watan Zalmi won both their matches. Hisingen CC played two games – winning one while losing the other. Seaside CC played one match, winning it by six wicket.

Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Jonkoping CA vs Hisingen CC Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

JKP vs HSG My Dream11 Team

Muqadar Saleem (captain), Amit Jain (vice-captain), Naser Batcha, Aritra Nag, Tariq Bashir, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Chaitanya Kilari, Muhammad Ismail, Praveen Kumar, Sahargul Shirzad, Bharat Konka

Jonkoping CA vs Hisingen CC Full Squad List

JKP: Bhavya Patel, Muhammad Ismail, Sahargul Shirzad, Bilal Munir, Muhammad Tanveer, Naser Batcha, Usman Ali, Muhamamd Qasim, Mustafa Zabihullah, Adil Javiad, Fahim Mandozai, Mansoor Afzal, Talha Omer, Sheraz Ali, Sohail Zia, Riaz Khan, Babar Rehman, Zubair Zia, Tariq Bashir, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil

HCC: Amit Jain, Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Praveen Kumar, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Chaitanya Kilari, Bharat Konka, Mohit Dhir, Bhawanjot Grewal, Gourav Aggarwal, Justine Selvaraj, Tafheem Masoodi, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Umais Ahmed, M Wasi Alam