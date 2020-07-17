JKP vs WZC Dream11, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Team, Full Squad Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC Fantasy Tips Knockout Match 2 July 17, 3:30 PM IST

JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team And Picks

JKP vs WZC Dream11 Tips: Six matches were played in the ECS T10 Gothenburg on Wednesday with Kristianstad featuring in four of them but managing to win just one. Linkoping played three matches, winning all of them.

Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

SSD vs LKP Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

JKP vs WZC My Dream11 Team

W Safi, N Batcha (c), S Ibrahimkhil, I Khan, R Khan (vc), M Tanveer, N Mohammad, T Khan, S Zia, A Haq-Khan and S Shirzad

SQUADS

Jonkoping CA

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

Watan Zalmi CC

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JKP Dream11 Team/ WZC Dream11 Team/ Watan Zalmi CC Dream11 Team/ Jonkoping CA Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more/ Knockout Match 2