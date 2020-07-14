JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Top Picks, Full Squad Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC Match 6 July 14, 3:30 PM IST

JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team And Picks

JKP vs WZC Dream11 Tips: On the first day of the league, Almhult CC lost all their three matches while Watan Zalmi won both their matches. Hisingen CC played two games – winning one while losing the other. Seaside CC played one match, winning it by six wicket.

Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

JKP vs WZC My Dream11 Team

S Abdul Haq (captain), Sabaun Shirzad (vice captain), Waissullah Safi, Muhammad Qasim, M Sadek Robel, Rimon Chandra Saha, Taimur Khan, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Sahargul Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi

Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC Full Squad List

WZC: S.Abdul Haq, Muhibullah Kharoti, Rimon Chandra Saha, Waleed Ilyas, Sabaun Shirzad, Taimur Khan, Eywazollah Raisi, MD Nabil, Hamad Ahmed, Niaz Mohammad, Abid Khan, Qandeel Abbas, Muhammad Taj, Mohammad Askari, Waissullah Safi, M Sadek Robel, Imran Khan

JKP: Mansoor Afzal, Tariq Bashir, Muhammad Tanveer, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Qasim, Riaz Khan, Mustafa Zabiullah, Muhammad Munir, Adil Javiad Anand Kelkar, Usman Ali, Rehman Babar, Sahargul Shirzad, Ahmad Sohail Zia, Noor Husseinkhil, Talha Omer, Bhavya Patel