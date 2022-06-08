‘Joe Root Far Ahead Of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith And Kane Williamson’ – Ex-India Selector

New Delhi: Former England captain Joe Root scored a sensational century at Lord’s to take England to an impressive win over New Zealand. The hundred also made Joe Root the second England batter, after Alastair Cook, to join the elite club of 10,000 Test runs.

There is often a debate among the cricket fans about the better player in the fab 4, comprising Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root. The experts have varied opinions on the topic, with some putting their weight behind Virat Kohli and others backing Steve Smith. Kane Williamson and Joe Root are often lagging. However, former India selector Saba Karim believes that Joe Root is by far the best batter among the fab 4.

Joe Root has scored nine Test hundreds in the last 17 months in comparison to Kane Williamson and Steve Smith, who have scored one century each. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has failed to touch the three-figure mark even once.

“He has gone far ahead. If we see England’s batting, only Joe Root’s name is coming up again and again. It means Joe Root has not got support from the other end. If we talk about India, with Virat Kohli there is always support like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant among other. That is the situation in New Zealand and Australia too. Even in overseas conditions like in India or in Sri Lanka, Root has singlehandedly won England matches,” Karim said in an interview to India News Sports.

“Joe Root has left the other three batters far behind in the last two years. Whether we talk about consistency, technique or temperament, in all these aspects Joe Root is above everyone at the moment.”

Saba Karim was also impressed by Root’s century against New Zealand as it came against a strong bowling attack, that too in the fourth inning.

“It’s never easy to score a ton in the fourth innings. That too against such a team which has got strong bowling attack. Trent boult, Kyle Jamieson, Colin de Grandhomme…New Zealand have so many good bowlers. If somebody is batting well in the fourth innings, it shows that the guy is strong both technically and mentally,” he said.

Joe Root has 26 centuries to his name and is only behind former skipper Alastair Cook, who has 33 hundreds, in terms of most Test tons by an English player.