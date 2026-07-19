Joe Root remains unbeaten, scores 249 runs to win Player of the Series award as England beat India 2-1

England’s series victory over India had several standout performances, but one player consistently made the difference whenever his team needed him the most. Joe Root once again showed why he remains one of the finest ODI batters in world cricket, finishing as the highest run-scorer of the three-match series and deservedly taking home the Player of the Series award.

The experienced batter frustrated India’s bowlers throughout the contest with his calm approach, smart shot selection and ability to control the chase under pressure.

Root dominates series without losing his wicket

Root ended the ODI series with an incredible 249 runs from three innings and, remarkably, remained not out in every match.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

India never managed to dismiss the former England captain during the series. In fact, the only real chance Root offered came early in the opening ODI when he was on just seven runs, but apart from that moment, he hardly gave the bowlers any opportunity.

His unbeaten knocks played a huge role in England’s series win, especially in Cardiff where his match-winning 99 kept the hosts alive before the decider at Lord’s.

Root’s game sense troubles India

One of Root’s biggest strengths throughout the series was his ability to read the field and find the gaps with ease.

Root was never one to attack but was always on the move at the crease, using his footwork to place the ball in open spaces. Whether it was across the stumps to flick the deliveries through square leg or with subtle paddles and reverse sweeps against the spinners, Root always seemed to be a step ahead of the field.

His ability to adapt made it extremely difficult for India’s bowlers to settle into a consistent plan.

Strike rotation keeps scoreboard moving

While boundaries came regularly, Root’s biggest weapon was his strike rotation.

He repeatedly collected singles by guiding the ball into the third-man region, refusing to let pressure build during England’s chases.

Even when India packed the slip cordon and attempted to cut off scoring areas, Root found soft hands and perfect placement to keep the scoreboard ticking.

That ability to rotate strike allowed England’s other batters to play with greater freedom at the other end.

Root reflects on England’s progress

After being named Player of the Series, Root said England are moving in the right direction ahead of the next ODI World Cup.

“We are going in the direction with the World Cup coming up. Nice to see guys developing and as a team. They gave us a really good platform and we could explode in the back end of the innings. We’ll try to get better with every series.“

Consecutive Series WIN and POTS for Joe root ðŸ‘‘

Remains not out in the entire series ðŸ‘

ðŸstuff pic.twitter.com/YsFHLVC1uv — Naira (@naira_rootfan) July 19, 2026

Harry Brook praises Root’s match-winning impact

England captain Harry Brook credited the team’s top-order and once again highlighted Root’s importance after the series victory over the world’s No. 1 ODI side.

“Extremely proud. We fought hard, we communicated well and we managed to win a series against World No. 1. We spoke about it a lot, the way Ben and Bethell started, it was an outstanding partnership. Rooty did Rooty things and the way Jos finished.”

Numbers highlight Root’s incredible consistency

Root’s statistics underline just how dominant he was throughout the series.