English skipper Joe Root led from the front on the opening day of the India tour in Chennai on Friday as he hit his 20th Test century. Playing his 100th Test match, Root became the 10th international player to do so. Root took his time and played a chanceless knock on a batting beauty. His ton came off 164 balls.

With the century, Root joined a prestigious club featuring Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Javed Miandad among others. Ponting is the only player to hit two centuries on his 100th Test. He is also the 50th Englishman to play 100 Tests.

The English skipper has been in ominous form in the subcontinent lately. In Sri Lanka, he came good with the bat and led the side to an emphatic 2-0 win in conditions similar to that of Chennai. This is also his third hundred in a row. This is his fifth against India and second in India.