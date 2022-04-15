London: Joe Root stepped down as England’s Test captain with immediate effect after nearly five years. The decision comes after England’s loss against Australia in the Ashes.

“After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England’s men’s Test captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me, I know the timing is right,” Root said.

“I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket. I had loved leading my country but recently it’s hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game.”

(More t follow)