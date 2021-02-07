Joe Root can do nothing wrong, literally! After a brilliant 218, Root came up with the goods on the field on Sunday when he took a one-handed screamer to send Ajinkya Rahane packing. Rahane came down the track, converting an overpitched ball into a full-toss. He looked to play it through covers but found Root on its way – who dived towards his wrong side and held on to the catch.

Here is the catch Root took in the 25th over of the match:

It was Dom Bess’s second wicket in two overs. He first got the big wicket of the Indian captain and then he picked the key wicket of Rahane to put England on top on day three.

Earlier, resuming their innings from 555/8, Dom Bess played some attacking shot but the new ball did the trick for India as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed him with excellent delivery. Bess scored crucial 34 runs. While, ace-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin castled James Anderson to restrict England under 600.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were the pick of the bowlers as they both scalped three wickets each in 36 and 55.1 overs respectively. Ishant Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem picked two-two wickets while Washington Sundar remained wicketless.