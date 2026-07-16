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Joe Root’s match-winning knock helps England beat India by four wickets, series level 1-1

England star batter Joe Root's crucial 99-run knock helped his side to perform well and defeat India by four wickets in the second ODI match of the series. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details about the match.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 17, 2026, 01:43 AM IST

Published On Jul 17, 2026, 01:43 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 17, 2026, 01:43 AM IST

England defeat India by four wickets

England defeat India by four wickets in the second ODI

The second match of the ODI series between India and England has been completed, where the result of the match goes in the favor of the hosts as they have defeated the Indian team by four wickets. The next match will be a decider one as it will decide the winner of the ODI series.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

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Kohli and Iyer starred with the bat, but India’s late collapse restricted them to 233

England had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For the Indian team, Shubmam Gill and Rohit Sharma began the innings and gave a strong start by dominating England’s bowling lineup. Both batters smashed some great boundaries at the beginning. But, they couldn’t continue their magic as Shubman Gill lost his wicket for 31 runs off 30 balls.

Later on, Rohit Sharma also followed him to the dressing room as his Mumbai Indians teammate Will Jacks dismissed him for 26 runs off 47 balls. After these early blunders, England fans were thinking the ball was in their court.

However, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli showed his class and years of experience against England’s bowling, attacking and starting putting pressure on them.

Along with star Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, Virat started building a good partnership, which also helped him and Shreyas to complete their respective half-centuries as well. Virat Kohli scored 65 runs off 66 balls, including 8 fours. Meanwhile, his partner Shreyas Iyer scored 66 runs off 71 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

The Indian team is continuously facing an error, which is the poor batting performances by their batters. During the match, the key players lost their wickets at the crucial moments, which became a major setback for the Indian team to lose the match as the England team were able to chase a low total.

In the bowling, star pacers Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson showed their wicket-taking ability and took a three-wicket haul. On the other hand, Saqib Mahmood also took two important wickets and all out the Indian side at a score of 233.

Joe Root’s brilliant 99 helped England chase 234 and level the ODI series

While, it’s time to discuss England’s chasing performance. In the beginning, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna disappointed England fans by dismissing the opening pair, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell, for the low scores. Captain Harry Brook also followed them to the dressing room, after being dismissed for 16 runs.

After these early wickets, the England batter Joe Root changed the wind and turned the match on their side by playing an iconic knock. Speaking about his match-winning innings, Root produced a 99-run innings off 133 balls. Players like Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Will Jacks and Gus Atinkson helped him to complete this target.

Each Indian bowler gets the wickets in this match. But, Joe Root spoiled all their plans with such a great batting performance, which helped England defeat India by 4 wickets.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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