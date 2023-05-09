Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Ahead Of MI vs RCB Match

Mumbai: In what comes as a massive blow to Mumbai Indians, Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to injury. Chris Jordan has replaced him in the MI team. Jordan, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has so far played 28 IPL matches and has 27 wickets against his name. The speedster has represented England in 87 T20Is and has scalped 96 T20I wickets. Jordan joins MI for INR 2 Crore.

Mumbai Indans' campaign has been marred by injuries to key players. Before Archer, MI lost the services of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson. The lack of quality bowling options has hurt Mumbai Indians as the team has failed to make a significant impact. Even though they are in the hunt for playoffs, it is mostly because of the form of Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David and Tilak Varma. There has hardly been any contribution from the bowling unit.

IPL 2023: MI Face RCB In A Must Win Game At Wankhede Stadium Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial game at the Wankhede Stadium on May 9. Both MI and RCB have 10 points in 10 games and the winner of MI vs RCB game will significantly boost their chances of making the playoffs, while the loser's chances will take a massive dent.

Concerns Over The Form Of Rohit Sharma MI ar also sweating over the form of skipper Rohit Sharma, who has looked a pale shadow of his own in IPL 2023. Rohit has just scored 184 runs in 10 matches, at a poor average of 18.4, including two ducks this season.