Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt – who was banned from international cricket for his involvement in fixing in 2010 – got brutally trolled for his comments on English pacer Jofra Archer. Butt – in his YouTube channel said that he felt Archer should not have broken the protocols.

Archer had broken the security protocol ahead of the second Test to visit his home to meet his dog, according to The Sun.

Archer was duly penalised as he was not allowed to play the second Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Butt’s remarks did not go down well with the cricket fans, who trolled him in a hilarious manner.

I have no words pic.twitter.com/WyzGxHfkwh Dennis Black Vigo (@DennisCricket_) July 22, 2020

You Know What is the Best Joke ? When Salman Butt said on his YouTube Channel that Rules are Rules & Jofra Archer Should’nt have Broken them. Heheh#2010Terrible 💔 Mani 🇵🇰 (@ManiTweets14) July 22, 2020

Woah, Salman Butt speaking about rules and not flouting them. This is pretty rich. This is so hilarious. https://t.co/Zb5AmSGkaJ Manish K Pathak (@manishpathak187) July 22, 2020

Salman Butt- The Man Of Rules And Principles.🤣 pic.twitter.com/hXxiauQz3m HaSham Naveed🥀 (@imhasham11) July 22, 2020

Salman Butt, you know the man who was sent to prison for cheating, says Jofra Archer ‘shouldn’t have broken rules’. That’s it. That’s the joke pic.twitter.com/BsW33cbfrw Abhimanyu (@MadCrazyHatter_) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, with a win at Old Trafford, the hosts have squared the series after losing the series opener at Southampton. In all likelihood Archer would be back for the third Test.