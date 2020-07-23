Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt - who was banned from international cricket for his involvement in fixing in 2010 - got brutally trolled for his comments on English pacer Jofra Archer. Butt - in his YouTube channel said that he felt Archer should not have broken the protocols. <p></p> <p></p>Archer had broken the security protocol ahead of the second Test to visit his home to meet his dog, according to The Sun. <p></p> <p></p>Archer was duly penalised as he was not allowed to play the second Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. <p></p> <p></p>Butt's remarks did not go down well with the cricket fans, who trolled him in a hilarious manner. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Exam question, define hypocrisy: <p></p>Salman Butt: <a href="https://t.co/K86kCZBjR8">https://t.co/K86kCZBjR8</a></p> <p></p> Imy (@PakCricket_) <a href="https://twitter.com/PakCricket_/status/1285848331223212038?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Exam question, define hypocrisy: <p></p>Salman Butt: <a href="https://t.co/K86kCZBjR8">https://t.co/K86kCZBjR8</a></p> <p></p> Imy (@PakCricket_) <a href="https://twitter.com/PakCricket_/status/1285848331223212038?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I have no words <a href="https://t.co/WyzGxHfkwh">pic.twitter.com/WyzGxHfkwh</a></p> <p></p> Dennis Black Vigo (@DennisCricket_) <a href="https://twitter.com/DennisCricket_/status/1285921153001779202?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">You Know What is the Best Joke ? When Salman Butt said on his YouTube Channel that Rules are Rules &amp; Jofra Archer Should'nt have Broken them. Heheh<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2010Terrible?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2010Terrible</a> &#x1f494;</p> <p></p> Mani &#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; (@ManiTweets14) <a href="https://twitter.com/ManiTweets14/status/1285853725878358016?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Woah, Salman Butt speaking about rules and not flouting them. This is pretty rich. This is so hilarious. <a href="https://t.co/Zb5AmSGkaJ">https://t.co/Zb5AmSGkaJ</a></p> <p></p> Manish K Pathak (@manishpathak187) <a href="https://twitter.com/manishpathak187/status/1285912790264250370?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Salman Butt- The Man Of Rules And Principles.&#x1f923; <a href="https://t.co/hXxiauQz3m">pic.twitter.com/hXxiauQz3m</a></p> <p></p> HaSham Naveed&#x1f940; (@imhasham11) <a href="https://twitter.com/imhasham11/status/1285881400596533250?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Salman Butt, you know the man who was sent to prison for cheating, says Jofra Archer 'shouldn't have broken rules'. <p></p> <p></p>That's it. That's the joke <a href="https://t.co/BsW33cbfrw">pic.twitter.com/BsW33cbfrw</a></p> <p></p> Abhimanyu (@MadCrazyHatter_) <a href="https://twitter.com/MadCrazyHatter_/status/1285989385813413888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, with a win at Old Trafford, the hosts have squared the series after losing the series opener at Southampton. In all likelihood Archer would be back for the third Test.