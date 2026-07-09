Jofra Archer strikes again! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for first big T20I knock continues in England

Young India batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is still searching for his first major innings in international cricket. The 15-year-old once again showed glimpses of his attacking ability but could not convert his start into a meaningful score as his difficult run in the T20I series against England continued.

Jofra Archer dismisses Vaibhav again

India won the toss and chose to bat first in the fourth T20I. Opening batters Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma got the innings off to a positive start with some aggressive strokeplay.

The pair took on England pacer Josh Tongue in the second over. Abhishek began the over with a boundary, while Vaibhav followed it up by smashing a four and a six off the final two deliveries. It looked like the youngster was settling in for a big innings, but England struck back immediately.

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In the very next over, Jofra Archer removed Vaibhav for the second time in the series.

How Vaibhav got out?

Archer bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside the off stump. Vaibhav attempted to play a pull shot but failed to get the timing right. The ball went high in the air, and Sam Curran completed a comfortable catch at mid-on.

The promising youngster’s innings ended on 15 runs, cutting short what had looked like another confident start.

Wickets in the Powerplay! ðŸ‘Œ



A strong start from our bowlers.



Match Centre: https://t.co/y99hHk4MbW pic.twitter.com/CEuKabu6MQ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2026

Vaibhav made his T20I debut in the second match of the England series and has now featured in three games. While he has looked positive at the crease, he has not been able to convert any of his starts into a substantial innings.

So far in the series, the left-hander has scored 42 runs in three matches, with 15 being his highest score. He has averaged 14.00 with a strike rate of 168.

His scores in the series are:

2nd T20I (Debut): 14

3rd T20I: 13

4th T20I: 15

Vaibhav has shown glimpses of his batting skills in all the innings so far but has not been able to make a big impact with the bat. The teenage opener has found England’s pace attack, and in particular Jofra Archer, a real handful.

With one match left in the series, Vaibhav will hope to make the most of another opportunity and register the first big score of his young international career.

Also Read: Team India suffer double injury blow as two stars are ruled out of England T20I Series