Jofra Archer Suffers Career Threatening Injury, Ruled Out Of Ashes 2023

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming Ashes due to yet another elbow stress fracture.

New Delhi: England's Ashes chances have taken a massive blow as ace pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the entire English summer due to an elbow stress fracture. Archer, who was part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in IPL 2023, was ruled out of IPL due to the same. Archer has been troubled by an elbow and back injury for a few years now. He even missed the IPL 2022 due to the same but returned for the ongoing season, only to be ruled out again after playing just five matches where he took two wickets.

The news was confirmed by England Cricket Board when they announced the squad for the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's.

"It has been a frustrating and upsetting period for Jofra Archer," said Rob Key, the ECB's managing director for men's cricket as reported by British media. "He was making good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury, which kept him out for an extended period previously. We wish him the best of luck with his recovery. I'm sure we will see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England, whatever the format. Hopefully, sooner rather than later."