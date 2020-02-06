England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out from the upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

“Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK which confirmed a low grade stress fracture,” a statement read.

Archer’s injury will be a massive blow for Rajasthan Royals who retained the England pacer after he impressed in the first two seasons for the inaugural champions. Archer made his IPL debut with Rajasthan in 2018 and grabbed eyeballs immediately with 15 wickets. In the 2019 edition, he was once again among the highest wicket-takers in the league with 11 wickets from as many matches.

Archer will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series.

Archer, who played just one Test in South Africa, headed home in a bid to regain full fitness after a sore right elbow saw him miss the final three Tests of England’s 3-1 series win over the Proteas.

Meanwhile, here a list of players Rajasthan Royals retained and bought at the IPL 2020 Auction.

Retained Players: Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith, Sanju Samson (wk), Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Aaron, (Jofra Archer – ruled out)

Players bought at Auction: Robin Uthappa (Rs 3 Crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 3 Crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 2.4 Crore), Kartik Tyagi (Rs 1.3 Crore), Andrew Tye (Rs 1 Crore), Tom Curran (Rs 1 Crore), Anuj Rawat (Rs 80 Lakh), David Miller (Rs 75 Lakh), Oshane Thomas (Rs 50 Lakhs), Aakash Singh (Rs 20 Lakh), Anirudha Joshi (Rs 20 Lakhs).