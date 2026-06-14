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John McGinn creates history as Scotland end 36-Year World Cup heartbreak

Scotland ended a 36-year wait for a FIFA World Cup victory as John McGinn's goal secured a hard-fought win over Haiti. The historic result marked Scotland's first World Cup appearance since 1998 and gave them the perfect start to their Group C campaign.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 14, 2026, 09:46 AM IST

Published On Jun 14, 2026, 09:46 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 14, 2026, 09:46 AM IST

Scotland Mark Return with Historic Win Over Haiti

Scotland Mark Return with Historic Win Over Haiti

A first-half goal from John McGinn proved the difference as Scotland secured a first first World Cup win in 36 years (since 1990), beating Haiti 1-0 in the Group C match here at the Boston Stadium on Sunday.

Scotland make winning return to the World Cup

The match started with both teams trading attacks as they tried to settle into the game under the noise of a loud crowd. Scotland soon began to take control, with Scott McTominay heading the ball over the crossbar seven minutes in and hitting the post shortly after.

But, Haiti kept putting pressure on Scotland. However, in the 29th minute, the Scots took the lead. Forward Che Adams controlled a long ball and passed it to Ben Gannon-Doak, who crossed it toward the near post. A Haiti defender blocked the cross, but McGinn was waiting at the edge of the box and pounced on a rebound, firing a shot that took a slight deflection and beat Haiti goalkeeper Johnny Placide.

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After the hydration break Haiti found a bit more space creating several half chances. Ruben Providence came closest for the Concacaf nation, cutting in from the wing and whipping a low shot which Angus Gunn couldn’t hold on to leading to a frenetic penalty-box scramble.

The second half was just as energetic, but neither team created many good scoring chances. John McGinn had a chance to score his second goal of the match when he found himself open in Haiti’s penalty area. However, under pressure from defender Ricardo Ade, the Aston Villa midfielder kicked the ball wide of the net.

Moments later Providence almost created a goal from nothing for Haiti. The winger sent a low cross through the penalty area but Wilson Isidor was unable to connect at the far post.

Notably, this is Scotland’s first victory in a World Cup opener since their 5-2 win over New Zealand at the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain. Moreover, this was Scotland’s first appearance at a men’s World Cup since 1998.

Scotland hold firm to secure historic victory

Haiti had one more chance to level the score late in the game. Frantdzy Pierrot rose above the Scottish defenders to attack a cross whipped in from the right wing. Pierrot, who had been a handful for the Scots all game, made excellent contact but the ball went just wide of the far post.

While Scotland go to bed as leaders of Group C, Haiti will look to bounce back in their two remaining matches against Morocco and Brazil.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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