Jonathan David joins Geoff Hurst in record books as Canada hammer Qatar 6-0

Jonathan David notched a hat-trick while Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba added goals as co-hosts Canada thrash nine-man Qatar 6-0 at BC Place Vancouver here on Friday (IST).

It is the first FIFA World Cup victory for the 2026 co-hosts, who, with four points, are on the precipice of the knockout round. Canadians now need only a draw against Switzerland in their final match to finish top of the group.

Cyle Larin, fresh off his goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina, slotted home a rebound in the 16th minute. David took it to another level, pulverising a volley that blazed past Mahmoud Abunada in the 29th.

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Ismael Kone injury casts shadow over victory

The celebratory atmosphere at Vancouver’s BC Place stadium, however, was soured by a serious injury to Ismael Kone in the 51st minute. Qatar’s Assim Madibo upended Kone with a clumsy challenge from behind to leave the Italy-based midfielder writhing in agony and clutching his left leg, AFC reports.

Kone was eventually stretchered off the pitch, waving to the crowd as he inhaled from an oxygen pipe and Madibo, who had initially been given a yellow card for the tackle, was sent off after it was upgraded to red following a VAR review.

Canada take advantage of numerical superiority

With Qatar down to nine men, Canada took full advantage to score three more goals. Saliba – who had replaced the injured Kone – curled in a free-kick to make it 4-0 in the 64th minute. The substitute celebrated his goal by racing to the sideline to hold up a replica of the stricken Kone’s Canadian jersey.

Another substitute, Jacob Shaffelburg, then helped make it 5-0, his fierce shot turned into the Qatar goal by defender Mohammad Manai.

Jonathan David creates World Cup history

David then completed his hat-trick in the second minute of stoppage time to complete the win.

The Canadian striker is the first player to score a hat-trick on home soil since Geoff Hurst for England in 1966.

(With IANS Inputs)