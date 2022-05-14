Mumbai: Jonny Bairstow gave a glimpse of why he is highly rated in the shortest format of the game on Friday at the Brabourne stadium against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Opening the batting, Bairstow got Punjab off to a rollicking start as he hammered a whirlwind 66 off 29 balls. His 29-ball stay was laced with seven sixes and four boundaries. Claiming that it was ‘one of those days’, Bairstow said playing for England and IPL are completely different commodities.

“It’s one of those days. A couple of those come off and it’s your day. Many quality bowlers in the IPL and sometimes you’ve got to try and get them off their lengths (taking on Josh). It’s a completely different commodity, playing with England and playing here. Stats would suggest I quite enjoy opening the batting. The bats are very good, I must admit,” Bairstiw said at the post-match presentation when awarded man of the match.