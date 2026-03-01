Jonny Bairstow stranded in Abu Dhabi after US-Israel strikes on Iran, says, ‘Can you…’

England cricketer Jonny Bairstow, who is currently in Abu Dhabi with the England Lions in a coaching role, has asked for urgent help to get back home. This comes after airlines cancelled and diverted flights following US and Israel strikes on Iran in the Middle East.

On Saturday evening, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted a statement on Iran. In the early hours of Sunday, Bairstow replied directly: “Can you get us home???“

The 36-year-old later shared his frustration after his flight was cancelled and he received no official communication from the airline. He tried contacting them through every possible channel but got no response.

“@emirates we haven’t had any communication post flight getting cancelled. Tried the lines of communication, but nothing. Could someone please be in contact,” Bairstow posted on X.

England lions match cancelled, Women’s camp delayed

The situation has badly affected cricket tours in the region. The England Lions’ second 50-over match against Pakistan Shaheens, scheduled for Sunday in Abu Dhabi, has been called off.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also delayed the England Women’s training camp in the UAE, which was set to start next week.

The ECB released a statement saying: “The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority. We are in contact with security experts and the government in relation to current events in the Middle East, and are following official advice. The second 50-over game between England Men’s Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi will no longer go ahead, and we are delaying the departure of England Women for their proposed trip to Abu Dhabi next week. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation and official advice in relation to the future of these trips.”

Other Athletes also stranded

The escalating conflict in West Asia has disrupted travel for several top athletes.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu is stuck at Dubai Airport. The two-time Olympic medallist was on her way to Birmingham for the All England Open, which begins on Tuesday. She had a layover in Dubai but now cannot move forward due to major flight cancellations.

Bangladesh’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is also stranded. He had gone to Makkah for Umrah and is now stuck in Jeddah at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia, along with thousands of other passengers facing flight disruptions.

The fast-changing situation in the Middle East has left many sports stars and travellers in a difficult spot, with no clear timeline for when normal flights will resume.