Jos Buttler achieves a huge feat against India in the first ODI, joins elite list and becomes…

The first ODI match of the series between India and England has begun. This match is going to be important for the Indian team as they are coming from six straight losses in the T20I format. This series will be an important one for the fans as legendary players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in the team against their one of the toughest rivals.

England vs India first ODI playing XI

England (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

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Jos Buttler completes 200 ODIs for England, joins Eoin Morgan in elite listÂ

In this first match of the ODI series, England had won the toss and decided to bat first. Star batters Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell began the innings for England in this important match. This match is an important and also a special one for Jos Buttler as he achieved a huge milestone in this match.

The reason behind this big match is his consistency and hard work. Jos Buttler achieved a huge feat in this match as he completed the 200 ODIs for England. Not only this, Jos Buttler became the second England player to achieve this feat after former England captain and star player Eoin Morgan (225 ODIs).

Ahead of the match against India, Jos Buttler scored 5515 runs in the ODI format with the highest score of 162 runs not out, with 11 centuries and 29 fifties.

If we discuss his performance in the last match against India in the T20I series, Jos Buttler showed a dominating batting performance, which reflected his class and hitting ability. Buttler produced an innings of 131 runs off 64 balls. In his knock, he smashed 12 fours and 8 sixes at a strike rate of 204 and helped his side to post 257 runs on the board, which wasn’t possible for the Indian team to chase.

Also Read: Shubman Gill reveals India’s long-term ODI plan as England opt to bat in series opener