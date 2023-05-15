Jos Buttler Creates Unwanted Record After Getting Out For Naught Against RCB

With fourth duck this season, Jos Buttler registered entry in unwanted list.

New Delhi: Jos Buttler is the highest run scorer of the IPL 2022 with 863 runs to his name; in fact, he was close to break the all-time record of most runs in a single season.

Whereas currently, he is the second-highest run-getter for the Rajasthan Royals this season, scored 392 runs so far. Surprisingly, out of 13 matches, Buttler got out without scoring any runs in four matches.

On Sunday during a match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challenger Bangalore, English batter joined a unique club of the players with most ducks in a single season of IPL as he was bowled out in chase of 172.

Buttler has become the seventh batter to have recorded four ducks in a single season. Followed by Punjab Kings Nicholas Pooran, who got out without scoring any runs four times in 2021.

Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals) and Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders) both got out for duck in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

RR's coach opened up about Buttler's performance "It was a poor batting performance. We bowled well to keep them under 170, which on this pitch was going to be a good chase," Sangakkara told reporters after the match.

"I think we got a little bit carried away in the powerplay, thinking that we had to score too many runs there and try to be ultra positive," he said at the post-match press conference. It was a case of trying to build partnerships but unfortunately we were five down coming out of the powerplay that was probably the end of the game," he added.

He further explained that it was not RCB but RR we got themselves out.

"They didn't really get us out but we got ourselves out, it was pretty obvious to see. So, it was not about one individual it's about the whole batting unit and we weren't good enough today," Sangakkara said.