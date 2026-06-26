Jos Buttler heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of the Ireland clash, says ‘Something we’ve never…’

Team India is all set to play a two-match T20I series against Ireland on 26 June at the Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast. This match is going to be important for both teams as it will help them to move forward and be strong for the upcoming clashes.

Ahead of the matches against Ireland, Team India faced Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series, where they dominated Afghanistan and sealed the series 3-0. This performance was a proper dominance by the Indian team. However, this series is more exciting as the star player and one of the finest batters of all time, who is known for his impressive batting performance and attacking approach, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to play the first match against Ireland.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased a brilliant batting performance for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. On the basis of this dominating batting performance, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got the chance to be selected for the Indian team by the management and selectors.

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Recently, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also showed his brilliance for the Indian team in the Tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. In the final match against Sri Lanka A, Sooryavanshi fired up Sri Lanka A players and produced an impressive innings in the final clash of the Tri-series. Speaking about his innings in the match, Sooryavanshi delivered an innings of 94 runs off 29 balls. His knock included 10 fours and 8 sixes at a strike rate of 324.

On his knock in the final of the Tri-series against Sri Lanka A, star England player and one of the greatest batters of all time, Jos Buttler reacts and hails him for his impressive knock.

“He was involved in a heated post-match clash after India A’s Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A. The 15-year-old exchanged a few words and briefly shoved a Sri Lankan player following reported sledging during the match. So the cricket authority stepped in quickly with warnings and disciplinary reviews following the incident, but he has instantly redeemed himself in the next game.“

“In the next game, he hit an 11-ball 50 for India A, the fastest half-century in the history of List A 50-over cricket. So he’s at it again. It’s something we’ve never seen before, and it’s worrying how many records and things he keeps ticking off so quickly,” Buttler added.

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