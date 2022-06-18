Jos Buttler Lauds IPL After Hitting 70-Ball 162* Against Netherlands

<strong>Amstelveen:</strong> Jos Buttler was at his imperious best against the Netherlands in the first ODI of the three-match series as he hit 162 not out in just 70 deliveries to take England to a big total of 498/4 in 50 overs. After playing a blistering inning, he lauded Indian Premier League (IPL) and credited it for his success in the limited over format. <p></p> <p></p>Jos Buttler's 70-ball inning was filled with 14 sixes and seven fours. He was dealing in sixes and that helped England get to a world record total. England won the match by a huge margin of 232 runs courtesy of Buttler's firepower. <p></p> <p></p>After the match, the England wicketkeeper-batsman said, "The IPL couldn't have gone better for me. I absolutely loved it, and that gives you a lot of confidence. Coming here I was feeling in good touch: I turned up with a lot of motivation and freshness which I think is really key." <p></p> <p></p>Jos Buttler really enjoys playing in the IPL due to the fun environment of the tournament. It also helped him to bring more aggressiveness to his batting. <p></p> <p></p>He stated, "I've said many times, this is the most fun environment I've ever played in, so it's great to be back and it's been great to be on a normal tour and being able not to worry about bubbles and that kind of thing." <p></p> <p></p>Jos Buttler now has the second and third-fastest 150s in ODI cricket of all time to his name. Apart from Buttler, Phil Salt and Dawid Malan also scored centuries in a run-fest to take their team to the highest-ever ODI total. The previous best, 481-6 was also made by England against Australia at Trent Bridge in June 2018. <p></p> <p></p>It was the third instance when three players scored hundreds for a team in the same ODI innings. Both the previous instances came in 2015 by South Africa: by Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, and AB de Villiers against West Indies at Wanderers and by Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and AB de Villiers against India at the Wankhede.