Jos Buttler Lauds IPL After Hitting 70-Ball 162* Against Netherlands

Amstelveen: Jos Buttler was at his imperious best against the Netherlands in the first ODI of the three-match series as he hit 162 not out in just 70 deliveries to take England to a big total of 498/4 in 50 overs. After playing a blistering inning, he lauded Indian Premier League (IPL) and credited it for his success in the limited over format.

Jos Buttler’s 70-ball inning was filled with 14 sixes and seven fours. He was dealing in sixes and that helped England get to a world record total. England won the match by a huge margin of 232 runs courtesy of Buttler’s firepower.

After the match, the England wicketkeeper-batsman said, “The IPL couldn’t have gone better for me. I absolutely loved it, and that gives you a lot of confidence. Coming here I was feeling in good touch: I turned up with a lot of motivation and freshness which I think is really key.”

Jos Buttler really enjoys playing in the IPL due to the fun environment of the tournament. It also helped him to bring more aggressiveness to his batting.

He stated, “I’ve said many times, this is the most fun environment I’ve ever played in, so it’s great to be back and it’s been great to be on a normal tour and being able not to worry about bubbles and that kind of thing.”

Jos Buttler now has the second and third-fastest 150s in ODI cricket of all time to his name. Apart from Buttler, Phil Salt and Dawid Malan also scored centuries in a run-fest to take their team to the highest-ever ODI total. The previous best, 481-6 was also made by England against Australia at Trent Bridge in June 2018.

It was the third instance when three players scored hundreds for a team in the same ODI innings. Both the previous instances came in 2015 by South Africa: by Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, and AB de Villiers against West Indies at Wanderers and by Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and AB de Villiers against India at the Wankhede.