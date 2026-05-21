Jos Buttler opens up on his improved IPL 2026 form after poor World Cup campaign

Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler said he feels in good touch this season and credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for providing the ideal environment to sharpen his skills under pressure.

Jos Buttler reflects on improved form after difficult T20 World Cup

Buttler has turned a corner from his woeful run in this year’s Men’s T20 World Cup, where he managed just 87 runs in eight innings, by amassing 412 runs in 13 games for GT, who have already qualified for IPL 2026 playoffs.

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“It’s been much better than the World Cup. I’ve felt in really good form. I’d have liked to have converted a few more of those starts into big scores, but now I feel like I’m hitting the ball well. It (IPL) helps massively. Of course, here, there are great facilities.

“There’s so much space for practice and so many resources. So it’s been nice to just come here. Every time I’ve been to an IPL, I’ve found that it’s been a really good place to work on my game, and obviously under pressure against the best players in the world.

“And it’s a really enjoyable tournament to be a part of. So, it’s been great. I think any time, doesn’t matter what age you are, it’s exciting and great to be here,” said Buttler in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

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Jos Buttler admits GT were disappointed after defeat to KKR

Reflecting on the last game, where GT lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, Buttler said the batting unit had done well but admitted lapses in other areas cost them the game. “To be fair, I thought we batted pretty well on that surface. I think more so as a group, we were disappointed, mostly with the way we fielded and our execution, a little bit with the ball.

“But we’ve just got to come out here today, and it’s obviously a massive game for both teams. Start on nought again and put in a really good performance. We’ve been playing some really good cricket throughout the season. So big game today.“

On countering fatigue at this stage of the tournament, Buttler stressed the importance of smart preparation. “I think boxing smart around training and stuff like that. It’s been eight weeks of that kind of stuff. So we’ve worked incredibly hard.

“We’re all really well prepared. It’s about staying mentally fit and fresh at this time of the season. And also, it’s one of the most exciting parts of the season. So that gives you a bit of extra energy too.“

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With IANS Inputs.