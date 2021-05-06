Jos Buttler has not just been delivering with his swashbuckling style of batting, but the English cricketer is also ruling hearts with his gestures off-the-field. While he recently gave his young opening partner at Rajasthan Royals Yashaswi Jaiswal an autographed bat, he also posted a special message for India after the IPL 2021 season got suspended amid the Covid-19 crisis.

While urging fans to stay safe during these difficult times, Buttler also posted a series of pictures featuring his wife, his kid, and the Royals’ star’s teammates.

Buttler’s post read: “India is a special country going through a very difficult time. Thank you for welcoming me and my family like you always do. Please stay safe and look after yourselves.”

India is a special country going through a very difficult time. Thank you for welcoming me and my family like you always do. Please stay safe and look after yourselves 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DnNdFKkuO2 Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 5, 2021

Buttler, who smashed a breathtaking century in the IPL this season, was in ominous form. The English top-order batsman smashed 11 fours and eight sixes in his whirlwind 124 off 64 balls and with it, brought his maiden IPL and T20 hundred.

Despite his good run of form, the Royals were languishing at the bottom of the table. The Royals, like most years, blew hot and cold and were inconsistent.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 season has been cancelled after 29 games. With 31 games still to be played, the BCCI is reportedly eyeing the September window. But for all that to happen the Covid spike in India has to be controlled.