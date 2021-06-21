<strong>New Delhi:</strong> England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has ruled himself out of the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which is set to resume in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in mid-September. <p></p> <p></p>"Usually the IPL doesn't clash with any international cricket. When it does clash, probably England will take precedence," Buttler was quoted as saying by the BBC. <p></p> <p></p>The 30-year-old Englishman said he will leave it to England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) director of cricket Ashley Giles to decide between IPL and England's international commitment. <p></p> <p></p>"[Will play] Where Ashley Giles says," he responded. Giles had earlier said that England commitments will take precedence over IPL. <p></p> <p></p>Buttler played the first Test in India in Chennai, which England won, but returned to England after that as ECB decided to rotate players. <p></p> <p></p>He played the IPL but skipped the first two Tests against New Zealand. England have lost four out of the five Tests in his absence and drawn one. <p></p> <p></p>"I want to play as much as I can. You always want to be available for everything," he added. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't think there are any perfect answers. We play a lot of cricket and it's important for everyone to be looked after."