Optimistic about the resumption of cricket soon, English cricketer Jos Buttler felt cricketers could start training within the next couple of weeks but believes most things will change then.

“I’m reading and hearing things that it could be imminent, in the next week or two,” Buttler was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Buttler feels players will not take a ride in someone else’s car to go for practice and return home straight from the nets.

“I think to start with that would be individual training in a socially distant manner, maybe just you and a coach. As a batter, I could get someone to throw balls at me. We would stay apart and travel to a ground in our own cars. We’d go straight to the nets, then leave,” he added.

Buttler also expressed his anxiousness regarding the situation and stated conditions will have to be absolutely safe for the players to return.

“We can make decisions ourselves. If we’re not happy, not comfortable, there is no pressure to do something we don’t want to do. That will look different for everyone,” England’s World Cup-winning wicket-keeper said.

“Hopefully they can put in a place a very safe environment that everyone would feel comfortable with. It’s an ever-evolving situation and the more information we get, the more decisions we can make.”

(With agency inputs)