Jos Buttler To Jofra Archer: Star Overseas Players To Watch Out For In IPL 2023

In total 74 matches will be played across 12 venues.

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League will start from Friday (March 31). The first match of the tournament will be played between defending champions Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings. This year the tournament will be played across 12 venues in India. Ahead of the start of this year's cash-rich league.

Here's a look one key overseas player from each team:

Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings)

CSK spent Rs 16.25 crore to acquire Ben Stokes services in the IPL 2023 mini auction last year. With the kind of player Stokes is and the form he is in these days, the England Test captain will be a key player for the MS Dhoni-led side.

Harry Brook (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

English batting sensation Harry Brook will make his IPL debut this year. He was signed by SRH for Rs 13.25 crore. He is seen as the next big batting superstar.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the world's best white-ball all-rounders of present times and has already proven his worth in the IPL for RCB last year by taking 26 wickets.

Jofra Archer (Mumbai Indians)

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer will lead the MI attack and have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.

Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)

Rashid Khan is arguably the biggest match-winner in T20 format with the ball, and in the last few years, he has improved his batting as well, which makes him even more dangerous.

Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)

England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler finished as the leading run getter in the IPL last year, and once again this year he will look to score mountains of runs.

David Warner (Delhi Capitals)

David Warner is the third-leading run scorer in IPL history, and in IPL 2023, he will aim to rule the roost with the bat and help Delhi win the first title.

Sam Curran (Punjab Kings)

Punjab Kings splashed out Rs 18.50 crore in a mini auction last year to sign Sam Curran and make him the most expensive player in IPL history. He will look to live up to the price tag and deliver with his all-round show.

Quinton de Kock (Lucknow Super Giants)

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has done well in the IPL for many years now, and once again he will look to do the same. He is in good touch and recently scored his maiden T20I century as well.

Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Andre Russell is an IPL legend, and in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, he will be the most valuable player in KKR's lineup.