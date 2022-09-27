Lahore: England and Pakistan are heading to Lahore to compete in the remaining three matches of the 7 match T20I series after they put a thrilling finish to the Karachi Leg with 2-2. Moeen Ali acted as the stand in captain for the Three-Lions as Jos Buttler was out due to calf-injury.

The English side performed extraordinarily well under Moeen Ali’s leadership and pushed Pakistan to the limits even with a young side. The team however was expecting to have Jos Buttler back in the playing XI for the Lahore leg but it seems as the Three-Lions would continue to play under the leadership Moeen Ali for the remaining matches.

England wants to give Jos Buttler more rest ahead of the T20I World Cup down under. The English side would not be looking forward take any risk with their ace before the crucial tournament.

The England’s white ball coach said “With regards to Jos, he’s still a while off.”

“He’s not a player we want to take a risk on at this stage, so close to a (T20) World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had.

“He’s champing at the bit for a game but we’ll just try and see how we go. Maybe in the last game or two, he might be a chance.”

Jos Buttler’s form in the recent time has been really impressive and has been one of the crucial assets for the English side. His stint in the IPL 2022 is what England wants him to do in Australia. England would also be playing 4 warm-up matches before World Cup