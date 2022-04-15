Mumbai: Jos Buttler has arguably been the best player for Rajasthan Royals this season. Not only is he winning hearts with the bat in his hand, but he is also doing it without the willow. During the match against Gujarat Titans, Buttler – who was the Orange Cap holder – tucked his cap in his trousers after Hardik Pandya went past his total score.

The incident took place in the final over of the innings when Hardik was batting on 76, his run tally reading 217 at that stage. Hardik led from the front as he hit a brilliant 87* off 52 balls. His innings was laced with four sixes and eight fours.

Here is what transpired during the match between the two sides: