Mumbai: Jos Buttler has been in ominous form in the ongoing season of the IPL. In 12 matches, the English wicketkeeper has amassed 625 runs and is firmly ahead in the race. Following Rajasthan Royals win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at the Brabourne stadium. Buttler’s daughter Georgia was seen playing with his Orange Cap. It was an adorable moment between the father and the daughter.

The video is already being watched by the fans and is receiving a lot of love on social space. Here is the viral video posted by the official social media handle of Rajasthan Royals. The video is captioned as: “Good night from the newest owner of the Orange Cap.”