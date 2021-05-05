Time and again, IPL has played a massive part in bringing overseas players close to young Indian promising talent. While the IPL provides a great opportunity for players from all across the globe to unite, it also inspires a young cricketer when his icon or hero gives them a moment they can cherish all their life. English star Jos Buttler made it a special day for Yashaswi Jaiswal as he presented him with an autographed bat – which seems to be a parting gift.

On Tuesday night, Rajasthan Royals shared a picture of Jos Buttler and Jaiswal with the autographed bat, on their official social media accounts. The image was shared with the caption: “A special gift from a special opening partner. #HallaBol #RoyalsFamily @josbuttler @yashasvijaiswal28.”

On the bat, Jos Buttler also shared a message for the young opener, which read: “Enjoy Your Talent.”

Hailed as the future of Indian cricket, Jaiswal has shown glimpses of greatness in his short career thus far.

Not just Buttler, cricketing icons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma also gave young cricketers moments they will remember.