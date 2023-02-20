Josh Hazewood, David Warner Ruled Out Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Set To Fly Back Home - Report
Josh Hazlewood has not played a single game on the tour while David Warner was ruled out of the second Test due to concussion.
New Delhi: Australia pacer Josh hazlewood has been ruled out of the India tour of Australia. The pacer will miss the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar trophy and the following ODI series due to an Achilles niggle in his left leg he picked up ahead of the first Test. Meanwhile, veteran opener David Warner, who suffered concussion in the second test is also set to miss the remainder of the tour. Hazlewood and Warner will fly back to Australia along with skipper Pat Cummins who will head to Sydney for a couple of days due to personal reasons before coming back to India ahead of the third Test from March 1. More to follow..
