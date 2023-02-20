Josh Hazewood, David Warner Ruled Out Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Set To Fly Back Home - Report

Josh Hazewood, David Warner Ruled Out Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Set To Fly Back Home - Report

Josh Hazlewood has not played a single game on the tour while David Warner was ruled out of the second Test due to concussion.

Updated: February 20, 2023 12:20 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Australia pacer Josh hazlewood has been ruled out of the India tour of Australia. The pacer will miss the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar trophy and the following ODI series due to an Achilles niggle in his left leg he picked up ahead of the first Test.

Meanwhile, veteran opener David Warner, who suffered concussion in the second test is also set to miss the remainder of the tour. Hazlewood and Warner will fly back to Australia along with skipper Pat Cummins who will head to Sydney for a couple of days due to personal reasons before coming back to India ahead of the third Test from March 1.

More to follow..

Also Read

More News ›
Josh Hazewood, David Warner Ruled Out Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Set To Fly Back Home - Report
Pat Cummins Rushes Back To Australia Due To Personal Reasons
IND Vs AUS Test: Huge Blow For Australia, Josh Hazlewood Likely To Miss First Two Tests
Steve Smith to Nathan Lyon: 5 Australian players that can create big problems for Team India in 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Ind vs Aus| We've Plenty Of Options In Spin Department: Cummins
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score Scotland vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Update...

Josh Hazewood, David Warner Ruled Out Of Border-Gavaskar Tro...

Venkatesh Prasad Asks KL Rahul If He Will Skip IPL To Play C...

Virat Kohli Spills Beans On Weirdest Food He Has Eaten, Favo...

Rohit Sharma Accepts India Were Panicking After Australia's ...

Advertisement