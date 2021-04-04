Chennai Super Kings are not in a good shape with less than a week to go for the start of the Indian Premier League. After Josh Hazlewood pulled out of the lucrative tournament, due to the sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Since CSK has been looking for his replacement. According to a report in TOI, the Australian pacer Billy Stanlake was approached by CSK, but he turned down the offer for the same reason. <p></p> <p></p>As per the same report, other fringe players were also approached by the CSK management, but no one came up with a positive reply. This means CSK is in a fix, something similar to last year. To make matters worse, a member of the content team has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;