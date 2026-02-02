Josh Hazlewood to miss… ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, as he continues rehabilitation

Australia’s fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will miss the matches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka.

Josh Hazlewood

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will not travel with the squad for the initial matches of the ICC Menâ€™s T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka as he continues his rehabilitation following injury, national selector Tony Dodemaide confirmed on Monday.

Hazlewood stays in Sydney to continue rehabilitation

Hazlewood, who has been recovering from a lingering Achilles injury sustained during his hamstring rehab, will remain in Sydney during the early part of the tournament to follow a structured return-to-play program. Dodemaide emphasized that staying in a familiar environment would be more beneficial for Hazlewoodâ€™s recovery before joining the team later in the tournament.

Key players arrive in Colombo

Meanwhile, Nathan Ellis, Tim David, and Glenn Maxwell have already arrived in Colombo and will join the main squad on Tuesday. Sean Abbott has also been added as a travelling reserve to provide cover for the fast-bowling department.

“Nathan, Tim and Glenn have arrived in Colombo and we look forward to meeting up with them when we arrive from Pakistan. We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home in a familiar environment before travelling to Sri Lanka,” Dodemaide said.

Australia’s T20 World Cup Schedule

Australia will play their first four group-stage matches across Colombo and Pallekele, beginning February 11 against Ireland. Other Group rivals include Oman, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe. Hazlewood’s exact availability for the tournament has not been confirmed, but he is expected to join the squad later in the group stages.

Pat Cummins ruled out, Ben Dwarshuis called up

In further injury setbacks, veteran pacer Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the entire tournament due to a persistent back injury. Ben Dwarshuis has been named as his replacement in the 15-man squad.

Sean Abbott added as fast-bowling backup

“With Nathan also completing his return to play we decided to bring Sean with us as fast bowling cover should anything come up at short notice,” he said.

“Sean is an accomplished and versatile international player who has experienced numerous World Cup campaigns. It made sense for him to stay with the group following the Pakistan tour,” he added.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be held across venues in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, featuring the world’s top teams competing for the trophy.

Australia’s provisional squad for the T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott