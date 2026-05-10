Josh Inglis’ El Clasico innings against Chennai Super Kings scripts two big records in IPL 2026

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026: The match no. 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This match is important for Chennai Super Kings as they are looking to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match No. 53 playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

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Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

Also Read: CSK vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants post 203, Chennai Super Kings need 204 to win

Josh Inglis’ crucial 85-run knock for LSG against Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Lucknow Super Giants, star batters Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh opened the innings. Star batter, Mitchel Marsh lost his wicket early in the match as he threw his wicket to CSK wicket-taker, Anshul Kamboj for 10 runs. However, his opening partner, Josh Inglis, took the charge in his hand and gave a solid start to LSG.

Josh Inglis showcased an impressive batting performance for Lucknow Super Giants in the crucial time. Inglis produced an 85-run innings off 33 balls. Inglis’ knock includes 10 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 257.

Back in the side and straight into the groove! ðŸ’¥#JoshInglis makes an immediate statement on his return to the XI with a MAXIMUM! ðŸš€#TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 âž¡ï¸ #CSKvLSG | LIVE NOW ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/niGR0vFDDY pic.twitter.com/WiQ29KzW6N — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 10, 2026

LSG post highest powerplay score in IPL history

Not only this, star batter Josh Inglis also helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to achieve a major feat in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the crucial knock of 85 runs off 33 balls, Lucknow Super Giants registered their highest powerplay score in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is 91/1.

Josh Inglis enters elite list in IPL

Josh Inglis also achieved a great milestone as he registered on the elite list. He entered the list of highest individual scores in overs 1-6 in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Josh Inglis scored an unbeaten 77 runs off 25 balls in the powerplay against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

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