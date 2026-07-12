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Jude Bellingham brace powers England past Norway into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-finals

Norway pushed England to the limit, but one player stepped up when it mattered most. Jude Bellingham's late heroics sealed a dramatic extra-time victory and sent England into the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 12, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

Published On Jul 12, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 12, 2026, 10:56 AM IST

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham’s brilliant brace fired England into the FIFA World Cup semi-finals as Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame Norway by 2-1 after extra time here at Miami Stadium on Sunday.

England had to come from behind after Andreas Schjelderup’s cross-shot gave Norway, who were playing in their first World Cup quarter-final after last-16 runs in 1938 and 1998 and a group-stage exit at USA 1994, a 36th-minute lead.

Bellingham equalised in first-half added time and followed up with the winner three minutes into extra time, reacting quickest when Morgan Rogers’ shot was spilled by Orjan Nyland.

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England now look forward to England’s fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup semi-final, with either Argentina or Switzerland lying in wait in Atlanta.

Bellingham rescues England after slow start

After a tentative start at Miami Stadium, Norway seized the initiative. Erling Haaland’s header straight at Jordan Pickford was a warning England didn’t heed, as Schjelderup swept a cross-shot in off the inside of the far post to give the Nordics a 36th-minute lead.

England weathered a wave of pressure before levelling in first-half stoppage time through Bellingham’s driving run and cool finish. Harry Kane had the ball in the net moments later, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

VAR denies Norway before England strike in extra time

Torbjorn Heggem thought he had restored Norway’s lead just before the hour mark, only for VAR to intervene and chalk off the effort for Haaland’s push on Elliot Anderson following a corner.

Tuchel’s men survived another scare wMiamihen Kristoffer Ajer headed against the crossbar, while Djed Spence almost capitalised on Nyland’s hurried clearance as a tense contest went to extra time.

Bellingham delivered the winner, reacting quickest from close range after Nyland spilled substitute Morgan Rogers’ fierce strike to bring Norway’s memorable World Cup run to an end.

Bellingham and Kane are on six goals apiece at World Cup 2026. It is the first time two England players have scored at least five times at a single edition of the tournament.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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