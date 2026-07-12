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Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez fire Argentina past Switzerland into FIFA World Cup Semi-finals

Switzerland pushed Argentina all the way before extra time produced late drama. Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez stepped up to seal a thrilling victory and set up a mouth-watering World Cup semi-final against England.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 12, 2026, 01:05 PM IST

Published On Jul 12, 2026, 01:05 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 12, 2026, 01:05 PM IST

Argentina win over Switzerland

Argentina win over Switzerland

Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez struck in extra time as Argentina outlasted 10-man Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

Argentina extend remarkable World Cup scoring streak

Argentina netted in their 15th successive World Cup game. The only teams with longer scoring streaks in the competition are Uruguay (16 games from 1930-1962), Hungary (17 games from 1934-1962), Germany (18 games from 1986-1998), Germany (18 games from 1934-1958) and Brazil (18 games from 1930-1958).

Lionel Scaloni’s side will now face fierce rivals England in the second semi-final at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday.

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Messi’s corner helps Argentina make dream start

At the start, 10 minutes into the game, Argentina struck after a corner from the left with a good cross from Leo Messi, which was well connected with a header by Alexis Mac Allister to make it 1-0.

The first half was full of friction, with a lot of fighting in midfield and no major excitement in either penalty area, which meant that Scaloni’s team went into the locker room with a narrow lead.

Switzerland fight back but are reduced to 10 men

The second half began with the Swiss team pressing forward in search of an equaliser. Emiliano Martinez had to make two saves to keep a clean sheet. However, after a one-two on the edge of the area, Dan Ndoye finished with a shot that curled inside the box to make it 1-1.

In the 72nd minute, Switzerland were reduced to 10 men after Breel Embolo was sent off, receiving a second yellow card after a VAR review for diving in midfield.

Alvarez and Lautaro settle the contest in extra time

With the extra man, Argentina dominated the possession of the ball and could have won it at the end with a great bicycle kick from Lisandro Martinez, well saved by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

In extra time, Argentina searched for a breakthrough, moving the ball from side to side, but space remained elusive. Then Alvarez found it: he cut inside from left to right, unleashed a shot from the edge of the box, and buried it in the top corner for 2-1.

But there was more to come: after a lethal counter-attack, Martinez pounced on a rebound inside the area and tapped it in to seal the 3-1 victory and secure the semifinal clash against England.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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