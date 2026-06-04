Just Before the World Cup 2027, this tour of India will be the final mission of Ro-Ko

The World Cup 2027 is said to be the final destination for the two greatest batsmen of this generation, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both have proved their mettle against the toughest and crucial situations a cricketer could ever face. But there might be one final test they had to pass before reaching their final destination. On Wednesday, the New Zealand board of cricket announced its home summer schedule with India. The tour is going to be in a multi-format, starting from October 22 to December 1.

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For Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, this could be the last time for both players to represent India on New Zealand soil for one last time. It will also help provide Team India with the valuable momentum just before the 2027 ODI World Cup. India is set to play five T20Is, five ODI’s and two tests across New Zealand’s five major cricketing centers.

India returns to New Zealand after six years!

This is the Indian cricket team’s largest New Zealand tour in history. This is the third such kind of tour between the two nations after the historic visits of 2008-2009 and 2019-20. New Zealand will also face a full series against Sri Lanka beginning in late January, but Glenn Critchley singles out the India tour as a once-in a-generation opportunities.

“When it comes to cricket – it simply doesn’t get bigger than India, and we’re determined to deliver New Zealanders a tour like no other. This will be about more than just cricket on the field. It will be a celebration of New Zealand’s shared history and culture with India, and our burgeoning rivalry and friendship through cricket,” he said.

“The passion and the following this team has is staggering – not to mention some of the players expected to tour, such as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah – so we’re bracing for the intensity and fandom that will accompany the tour. â€œ

Experiencing the noise, color and atmosphere of an Indian cricket international is a bucket-list event, and I’d encourage the Kiwi public to take up the opportunity to witness it first-hand. We’re expecting all of these games to sell out, so we’re urging fans to register for their tickets during the pre-sale window to avoid disappointment.“

Why is this series so important for Rohit and Kohli?

It is widely assumed that the ODI World Cup 2027 is going to be the last tournament for Rohit and Virat. But despite their iconic career and unmatched records, both of them have not received an endorsement for the 2027 World Cup from team management and current head coach Gautam Gambhir. Which still leaves an open question for both players.