Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has compared Virat Kohli with Javed Miandad, saying much like the legendary Pakistan batsman, the greatness of the current Indian skipper also rubs off on his teammates.

“The most important point for me is that big players break out. They are individually great, but their greatness does not help the team at all. When you talk about Pakistan’s cricket history and its greatness, the first name that comes to mind is Javed Miandad,” said Sohail in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

“His greatness is still talked about to this day because he used to raise the level of play of the rest of the team. When you stitch a long partnership with him, you used to learn so much, and get inspired that you want to improve more.

“This is what Kohli has done as well. If you look around Kohli, every player has improved alongside him and this is why Kohli gets the tag of a great player,” he added.

Miandad played 124 Tests and 233 ODIs for Pakistan, scoring 8832 and 7381 runs respectively, and is one of the finest batsman the country has ever produced.

Kohli, on the other hand, has represented India in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is till now in which he has amassed 7240, 11867 and 2021 runs respectively. He has already scored 70 international hundreds and is counted among one the modern-day greats.

(With agency inputs)