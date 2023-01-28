Just Like Old Times: Mohd Azharuddin, Wasim Akram Enjoy Indoor Cricket, Video Goes Viral

Mohammad Azharuddin and Wasim Akram played indoor cricket with their colleagues when the rain spoilt one of the matches. Giving their fans nostalgia, the duo played indoor cricket at the ILT20. First Azharuddin played a few balls and then Akram took over the charge, both the legends tries to sweep a shot.

"Rain or no rain, legends got to play!! @azharflicks and @wasimakramlive having some real fun in Dubai!" ILT20 captioned the post.

The former Pakistani captain has an averaged of 22.64 for 2898 runs in 104 Tests. His highest score in Test cricket is an unbeaten 257. So it wasn't a big surprise to see Akram trying a sweep.

The match between Gulf Giants and MI Emirate was interrupted due to the rain which did not stop after 8:00 PM. The selectors tried their best to make the ground fit to play. Unfortunately the match didn't happen due to heavy rain.

With 4 wins from 7 matches, Gulf Giants sit at the top spot in the points table. They have 10 points in their account at an NRR of +1.451. MI Cape Town have 3 wins from 6 matches. They have 7 points at an NRR of +0.340.